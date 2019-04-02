Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Commscope (COMM) to Outperform

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COMM. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

COMM stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Commscope has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

