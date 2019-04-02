Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (DBK) a €8.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.94 ($9.24).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.53 ($8.75) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

