Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Holdings Boosted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 832,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $39,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BREW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of BREW stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

