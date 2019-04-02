Cougar Global Investments Ltd Buys 44,025 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 10.1% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,073,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043,238. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

