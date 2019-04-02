Coty (COTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.
NYSE:COTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,926,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
