Coty (COTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,926,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Featured Story: Net Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.