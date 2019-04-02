Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target Raised to $243.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $242.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an a rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.86.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $244.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $180.94 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,488,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

