COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 254,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,945. The company has a market cap of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.17. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.39 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/costamare-inc-sh-cmre-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.