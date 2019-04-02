Contrasting Switch (SWCH) & Its Rivals

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Switch to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $405.86 million $4.05 million 117.22 Switch Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.49

Switch’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Switch. Switch is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Switch has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Switch and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 5 7 0 2.58 Switch Competitors 702 2500 5483 277 2.60

Switch currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.70%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 90.29%. Given Switch’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Switch has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.00% 0.56% 0.28% Switch Competitors -4.73% -8.07% -1.79%

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Switch pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Switch peers beat Switch on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

