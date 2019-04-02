Contrasting Shiseido (SSDOY) & KemPharm (KMPH)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shiseido and KemPharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A KemPharm 0 1 5 0 2.83

KemPharm has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 570.39%. Given KemPharm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KemPharm is more favorable than Shiseido.

Dividends

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. KemPharm does not pay a dividend. Shiseido pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and KemPharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $9.92 billion 2.91 $558.78 million $1.51 47.83 KemPharm N/A N/A -$56.47 million ($2.49) -0.72

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than KemPharm. KemPharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 5.67% 14.10% 6.89% KemPharm N/A N/A -153.05%

Summary

Shiseido beats KemPharm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants. Further, it produces and sells cosmetic raw materials, medical-use drugs, medical cosmetics, and precision and analytical equipment. The company sells its products through cosmetic stores, department stores, mass merchandising stores, drug stores, and perfumeries. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release (IR) combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. In addition, the company develops KP201/IR, an acetaminophen-free immediate-release formulation of APADAZ for treating short-term management of acute pain; and KP511/ER and KP511/IR hydromorphone product candidates for the treatment of pain. Further, it is developing KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has a collaboration agreement with twoXAR, Inc. to develop prodrug-based therapies for multiple therapeutic areas and indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

