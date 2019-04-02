Contrasting Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) and The Competition

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Goosehead Insurance to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance -8.54% -23.68% 18.95% Goosehead Insurance Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $60.15 million -$8.90 million 137.70 Goosehead Insurance Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 33.91

Goosehead Insurance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Goosehead Insurance. Goosehead Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Goosehead Insurance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Goosehead Insurance Competitors 187 680 769 39 2.39

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance competitors beat Goosehead Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

