Contrasting Cna Financial (CNA) & Alleghany (Y)

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cna Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cna Financial and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alleghany has a consensus target price of $690.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Cna Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Cna Financial and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cna Financial 8.02% 7.42% 1.47% Alleghany 0.57% 2.94% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Cna Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alleghany does not pay a dividend. Cna Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cna Financial and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cna Financial $10.13 billion 1.18 $813.00 million $3.10 14.21 Alleghany $6.89 billion 1.31 $39.53 million $16.13 38.54

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Alleghany. Cna Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cna Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cna Financial beats Alleghany on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2018, it owned approximately 125 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.