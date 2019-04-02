Construction Partners (ROAD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Construction Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $14.00 price target on Construction Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Construction Partners stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $653.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.63.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

