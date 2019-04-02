ConforMIS (CFMS) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.15.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 299,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 217,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

