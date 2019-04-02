Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $560.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,675.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.