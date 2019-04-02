COMSCORE (SCOR) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Loop Capital currently has $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

SCOR stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. COMSCORE has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

In other COMSCORE news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

