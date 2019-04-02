Comparing Pretium Resources (PVG) and Quest Rare Minerals (QRMLF)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Quest Rare Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources 8.06% 11.30% 5.85% Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A N/A

55.3% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Quest Rare Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $454.56 million 3.35 $36.62 million $0.54 15.31 Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Rare Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and Quest Rare Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 1 6 0 2.86 Quest Rare Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 82.44%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Quest Rare Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Rare Minerals has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Quest Rare Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec. The company was formerly known as Quest Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. in April 2010. Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

