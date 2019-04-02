Comparing Luminex (LMNX) & Prourocare Medical (PUMD)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminex and Prourocare Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $315.82 million 3.28 $18.51 million $0.48 48.31 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Prourocare Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Luminex and Prourocare Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 0 3 1 0 2.25 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminex currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Luminex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminex is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Dividends

Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Prourocare Medical does not pay a dividend. Luminex pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex 5.81% 4.61% 4.18% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Luminex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 7.51, suggesting that its share price is 651% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminex beats Prourocare Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

