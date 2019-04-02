Comparing Fortinet (FTNT) & Interlink Electronics (LINK)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortinet and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 2 16 10 0 2.29 Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fortinet currently has a consensus price target of $80.68, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Fortinet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortinet is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Fortinet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 18.44% 22.72% 7.09% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortinet and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $1.80 billion 8.07 $332.20 million $1.13 75.42 Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 1.12 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics.

Summary

Fortinet beats Interlink Electronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of Things devices; and Fortinet Management and Analysis products consisting of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer hardware and software products. In addition, it provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. The company sells its security solutions to channel partners; and directly to end-customers, including small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government organizations in a range of industries consisting of telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. Fortinet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

