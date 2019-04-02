Comparing Apollo Medical (AMEH) & Its Peers

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Apollo Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

This table compares Apollo Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -20.27% -9.55% -10.93%

This table compares Apollo Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 65.55 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $120.39 million 26.92

Apollo Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 157 480 663 39 2.44

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.