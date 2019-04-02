Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,782,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

