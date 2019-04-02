Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Drexel Hamilton set a $90.00 price objective on Science Applications International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

