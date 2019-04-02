Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $282,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 389,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.48. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $444.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

