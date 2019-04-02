Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,040,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $73,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.