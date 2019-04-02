Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,952 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont makes up 2.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 10.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,046,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,228,000 after buying an additional 391,626 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 9.4% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

