Coherent (COHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Coherent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 437,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,071. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 76.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coherent by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 81.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 60.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 339,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.