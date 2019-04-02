CO2 Solutions (CST) Trading 25% Higher

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 140,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 123,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

