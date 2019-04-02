Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,074,000 after purchasing an additional 752,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

