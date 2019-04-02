CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00013992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $176,973.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00022364 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004965 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00120693 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,272,428 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.