ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $49.33 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

ABBV stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

