Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

WARNING: “Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/civista-bancshares-inc-civb-shares-sold-by-park-national-corp-oh.html.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.