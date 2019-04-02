Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B (PZA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B by 572.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 826,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 703,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B by 541.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 357,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 324,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 172,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period.

Get INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B alerts:

Shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/citigroup-inc-trims-stake-in-invesco-exchang-natl-amt-free-mun-b-pza.html.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO EXCHANG/NATL AMT-FREE MUN B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.