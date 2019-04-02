Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,151 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,151 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/citigroup-inc-sells-7151-shares-of-cohen-steers-infrastructure-fund-inc-utf.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.