Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,540 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $620,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,512,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

