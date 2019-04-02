Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/citigroup-inc-acquires-918-shares-of-vanguard-russell-1000-growth-etf-vong.html.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.