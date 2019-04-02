Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,337,000 after acquiring an additional 558,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,133,000 after acquiring an additional 230,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

