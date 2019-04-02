Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

LON:CIR opened at GBX 32.70 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

