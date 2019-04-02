Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 33,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,863,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 15,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

