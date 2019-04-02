Chesterfield Resources (CHF) Shares Down 17.3%

Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF) shares were down 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 133,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

