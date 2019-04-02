Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Cheniere Energy worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advent International Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 131.4% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 592,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 336,677 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 67.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after acquiring an additional 493,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,355,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,833 shares during the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

LNG stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

