Chemical Financial (CHFC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CHFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

CHFC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. 644,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.