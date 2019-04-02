Chanticleer (BURG) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

BURG opened at $1.75 on Monday. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.55% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

