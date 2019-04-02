Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AES by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

AES stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

