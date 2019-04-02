Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 786 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 6th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

