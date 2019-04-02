Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Icon by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

