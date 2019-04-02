Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $475,000 Stake in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

