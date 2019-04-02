CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Director Sells C$25,031.10 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$25,031.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,725 shares in the company, valued at C$4,170,591.64.
TSE:CEU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.83.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.