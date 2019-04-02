Cerner (CERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerner has underperformed its industry in a year's time. Cerner’s Licensed Software and Subscriptions revenues witnessed a year-over-year decline in the last reported quarter. In fact, management expects low software bookings to negatively impact total bookings in the upcoming quarter. The contraction in operating margin adds to the woes. Furthermore, high long-term debt and competition in the global HCIT space are worrisome. On the positive side, Cerner continues to witness strong contributions from its key areas, including Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Strong international performance in recent times is an added positive. Further, gains in Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. The company is likely to benefit from EHR, EPR or EMR platforms that provide patient care in both acute inpatient and outpatient settings.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 92.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 54.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 128.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

