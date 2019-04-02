Cerecor Inc (CERC) Director Uli Hacksell Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Uli Hacksell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Uli Hacksell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 9th, Uli Hacksell purchased 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,200.00.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cerecor Inc has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

CERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cerecor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerecor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the third quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

