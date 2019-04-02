CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 236,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,188. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph John Vortherms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,903,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,365 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

