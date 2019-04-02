Centene (CNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centene has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene by 15,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,845,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $245,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,011,000 after buying an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $72,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

